By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, March 1, GNA - The Ghana Wheelchair Basketball Federation (GWBF) has pleaded with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), to settle an outstanding debt of $12,500, owed its mother body, the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF).

Ghana's membership in the IWBF was terminated three years ago after the national team pulled out of the 2017 Africa Wheelchair Basketball Championship held in South Africa.

Mr. Max Vardon in a statement copied to the GNA Sports said, "It's most unfortunate that till today, three years down the lane, have not still not fulfilled our promise to the world body of settling the debts, which had led to the termination of Ghana's membership.

"Despite our efforts over the years to get the Ministry and the Sports Authority to help resolve the problem. It is again unfortunate that we frequently experienced this pattern of neglect and disregard of Wheelchair Basketball and other Para Sports Federation in the country."

According to him, the issue had derailed the development and promotion of the sport in the country.

"Our players are getting extremely discouraged and disheartened due to this termination which has affected us significantly thus in participating in programmes of the IWBF,'' the statement said.

Wheelchair basketball was the first disability sport practiced by persons with disabilities in Ghana and holds the record of being the largest disability sports federation in the country with over 450 players.

