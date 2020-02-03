news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 3, GNA- Ghana will host the 2020 CANA Zone 2 Senior Swimming



Championship at the new Olympic size swimming pool at the Bukom Sports Emporium, Accra. I

It will be first time the facility would be put to test as the rest of the continent gathers from the 5-8 March 2020in Accra.

In all 22 countries would be in Ghana to compete in the championship.

Mr. Theo Wilson Edzie - President of Ghana Swimming Association, said the pool was ready at the right time adding that it will provide the right platform for a good competition.

He said he was sure that the Ghana swimming team would take advantage of home support to win, despite the expected stiff opposition.

GNA