By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Jan. 19, GNA - Team Ghana’s contingent for the first edition of the Special Olympics Pan African Games is expected to fly out to Egypt on Wednesday, January 22, ahead of the opening ceremony in Cairo, Egypt.

The competition would be held under the auspices of Special Olympics Ghana (SoG) and the West African side would be represented by 16 athletes.

Ghana’s athletes would be battling for laurels in 100m, 200m, 4x100 relay, 400m and long Jump.

Other events to be competed by Ghana during the nine day festival includes 5 aside football, basketball and bocce when the competition gets underway.

The festival is expected to attract huge personalities including HE Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the Egyptian president.

With the rich medal winning record in their previous competitions, Ghana’s presence in the multi-purpose games meant for children with intellectual disability has sent shivering waves among other competing countries.

