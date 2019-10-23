news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - The 2019 Africa Junior Chess Championship is set to kick start on Friday, October 25 at the Paloma Hotel in Accra, with host nation Ghana aiming for a place in the World Chess Championship in Russia.



The week long competition will end on Sunday, November 3.

The competition would draw participants from countries including Kenya, South Africa, Algeria, Egypt, Angola, Togo.

In the Men’s division level, five players who will be competing in the championship are Bannerman Emmanuel, Karamchandani Rohan, Joshan Shunjay, Amoako Selikem and Nenyo Enock Kpodzi whiles in the Women’s division, Maud Benson, Tobi Felix, Rebecca Barnor, Mary Barnor and Rachel Mensah will represent Ghana in the Championship.

The World Junior Chess Championship is an under-20 chess tournament organized by the World Chess Federation (FIDE).

The idea was the brainchild of William Ritson-Morry, who organized the 1951 inaugural event to take place in Birmingham, England. Subsequently, it was held every two years until 1973, when an annual schedule was adopted. In 1983, a separate tournament for girls was established.

GNA