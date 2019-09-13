news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 13, - The Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF), will hold an elective congress on Saturday, October 19, to elect new officers.



A statement from the GTF said interested participants in the elections have to purchase nomination forms at GH¢ 500 for the presidency, GH¢ 350 for the Vice President, with Executive Members going for GH¢ 200.

It said nominations forms would be available at the secretariat of the GTF from Friday, 13th September, 2019 and deadline for submission is on Wednesday, October 8.

The statement said, qualified members are to pick the relevant forms, complete them and return the same to the Secretary-General by the close of work on October 8.

It added that the list of delegates and candidates would be made public and available to stakeholders 10 days prior to the elections.

Mr. Isaac Aboagye Duah, the incumbent president, who was elected four years ago has expressed interest to run for another four-year term, but must shrug off competition from Tennis Foundation President and administrator Mr. Roger Crawford.

GNA