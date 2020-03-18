news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 18, GNA - The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has suspended all professional boxing events until further notice in compliance with the President’s directives banning public gatherings after six coronavirus cases were confirmed in the West African country.

Ghana on Tuesday recorded another case, bringing the total number of COVID-19 case in the country to seven. No death has so far been recorded in the country.

The GBA said in a statement on Wednesday that the suspension was due to the directives given by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to put public gatherings on hold in order to combat the spread of the pandemic.

Mr. Patrick Johnson, Secretary General of GBA, who signed the statement said, ''The GBA is also using this medium to entreat the citizenry to remain calm in this critical period and adhere to the precautionary measures that have been issued by relevant institutions such as the Ghana Health Service, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Youth and Sports.”

GNA