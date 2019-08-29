news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Aug. 29, GNA - Ghana’s Senior Women’s National team, the Black Queens started the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers, on a bright note after beating the Panthers of Gabon 3-0 in the first leg at the Stade Augustin Monédon de Libreville, in Gabon on Wednesday.



Three goals from Juliet Acheampong, Portia Boakye and Priscilla Okyere, were all Ghana needed to start the 2020 Olympic qualifiers campaign on a good note.

Acheampong scored Ghana’s first goal a minute to end the first half after connecting a well taken corner kick from Boakye.

The goal spurred the Ghanaians on, pushing for more goals and this proved positive when Boakye registered her name on the scoresheet 15 minutes after the break.

Just when the hosts seemed to have found their rhythm and were slightly on top, Spain based Okyere, who plays for Rayo Vallecano Femenino, scored Ghana’s third goal, after dislodging Gabon’s goalie Okila Ndzila Marie.

Ghana would welcome Gabon in the return encounter on Tuesday, September 3, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The winner of the two-leg matches would advance to the next stage of the qualifiers.

Out of 16 African teams, Ghana would be chasing the single slot to represent the continent for the Summer Games to be hosted in Tokyo, Japan.

GNA