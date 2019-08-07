news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Aug. 7, GNA - Team Ghana’s kits for the 2019 Africa Games has been unveiled by the International Games and Competitions Committee (IGCC) on Wednesday, August 7, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In a press briefing ahead of Ghana’s participation at the quadrennial event, the chairman of the IGCC, Prof. Peter Twumasi confirmed that, a contingent of 139, made up of 91 athletes, 29 coaches and 19 management members would leave the shores of Ghana on August 16, to fine-tune preparations.

Ghana would be participating in 14 disciplines including football, cycling, badminton, hockey, karate-do, judo, to the Africa Games this month in Rabat, Morocco.

The beautiful kits, which include backpacks, track suits, jerseys, sneakers, would be donned by the athletes in the opening and closing ceremonies at the Games as well as in their individual disciplines.

Prof. Twumasi applauded the seven sub-committees of the IGCC, made up of technical, finance and Budget, logistics, Medical, Sponsors and Media and Marketing for the phenomenal work done ahead of the Games.

The IGCC chairman, who doubles as the National Sports Authority (NSA) Director General reiterated that, Ghana would be presenting medal hopefuls to the competition saying “We are going with athletes who are medal hopefuls and can compete among their peers.”

When asked how much the athletes would pocket after winning medals, he said “it is an honour to don the national colours for the country. However, budget for the competitions has been submitted for approval.”

The athletes are currently at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium for an intensive training and preparations towards the competitions.

GNA