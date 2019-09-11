news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Sept. 11, GNA - Ghana's Men Table Tennis team, the Black Loopers, have secured qualification to the World Table Tennis Championship in South Korea next year.

The team secured their qualification at the just-ended Africa Games held in Morocco.

The qualifiers saw 19 participating teams competing for a place at the World Championships with seven slots available for World Table Tennis Team Championship.

Ghana defeated Madagascar and Senegal in the main draw to reach the quarter-finals stage. Ghana eventually placed fifth at the African Games which guaranteed them a slot at the World Championship.

The General Captain of the Team Ghana who happens to be the Captain of the Black Loopers said, "The team is happy to have qualified for Championships next year. It is an opportunity to showcase ourselves and also to gain more exposure for future competitions.

''I urge government and corporate institutions to help make this a reality since it will go a long way to help Ghana in future. I thank the Sports Ministry, the Ghana Olympic Committee, the National Sports Authority and Ghana Table Tennis Association as well as Ghanaians for their support before and during the African Games.

''I also want to thank STANBIC Bank GH, Asky Airlines, Nketiah Law Firm for their immense support for Table Tennis over the past few years,'' he stated.

GNA