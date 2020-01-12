news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 12, The Ghana Para Powerlifting Team has departed to Tehran, Iran, to prepare for the Abuja and Manchester 2020 Para Powerlifting World Cups.



The two World Cups would serve as qualifiers to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

A statement from the Ghana Para Powerlifting Association said, the team would be in camp to fine tune their preparations for the Para Powerlifting World Cups.

The team would be hoping to clock the standard qualification time that would see them get a ticket to Japan later this year.

The team consist of three athletes of which, one is a female and an official making four-member contingent for the Abuja and Manchester competition.

They are; Vida Antwi, Tahiru Haruna, Emmanuel Nii Tettey Oku and Harrison Dzanku as athletes with Prince Nyarko as Coach.

It said the two World Cups are the two most important in the qualification path to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and they were confident of gaining boost in performance to get additional number of athletes for the Games.

The Ghana Para Powerlifting Association and the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana is confident of winning at least not less than than four medals in Abuja and Manchester.

On the other hand, the Para Athletics team will be participating to Tunis, Tunisia for the Para Athletics Championship in June to also seek to further qualification slots to the Tokyo Games.

GNA