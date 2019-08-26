news, story, article

(William Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Rabat Morocco)



Rabat, Aug. 26, GNA – Omar Abdul Wahid – one of Ghana’s medal hopefuls crashed out of the 2019 African Games, after suffering defeat at the hands of his Namibian opponent Jonas Jonas Junias in the quarter finals of the competition.

Wahid, lost 4-1 to the current Commonwealth Champion in the Men’s Lightweight division at the Al Amal Indoor Sports Center in Rabat, Morocco.

Wahid, (23), won a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and the nation’s sole representative at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Ghana’s chances of winning a medal in boxing at the competition has now been narrowed to two boxers.

Suleman Tetteh would now take on Flissi Mohamed of Algeria in the 52kg, whist, Shakul Samed would battle Koanga Mbachi of Zambia in the 81kg, with Abigail Quartey taking on Mambou Dorine Stephanie of Cameroon in the 57kg.

GNA