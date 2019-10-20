news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 20, GNA – Felix Lartey, Ghana’s table tennis top seed, has outdoored a Table Tennis Foundation aimed at promoting the sport in his community.



The foundation would promote table tennis and the need for education among young people living within the James Town and its surrounding towns.

James Town noted for producing top boxing stars over the past years has also produced some gems in sport of Table Tennis namely Eric Hammond, Eric Amoah, David Carboo, Lydia Cleland, among others who have won laurels for the country.

Speaking at the launch of the Table Tennis Foundation in Accra, Lartey who is part of national team (Black Loopers) stated that the basic aim of creating the foundation was to give back to the community, which had supported him during his illustrious career.

“I got the motivation to establish the foundation because this is where it all started, and the people here motivated me to where I am today, so I decided to give back to them, what they had given to me,’’ he said.

Lartey also revealed what he plans to do for the community with the support from the Tree Project.

“My key plan is to ensure that the children take their education seriously and combine it with table tennis.

“I would ensure that my colleagues in the game come around to train with them consistently and with the aid from my partners, we would accomplish our aim,’’ he said.

The launch of the foundation saw about 140 children participate in the table tennis exhibition fair, which was graced by table tennis players in Ghana including Derek Abrefa, Emmanuel Commey, Lynda Annor, Charles Nortey, Collins Damoah, John Apasipanga Anamganya, among others.

GNA