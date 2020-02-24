news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 24, GNA - Ghana's Eunice Omolara Adedapo has failed to qualify for this year’s Olympic Games to be staged in July in Tokyo, Japan.

She lost to world ranked number 11, Laraaj Nada of Morocco who was the number one seeded athlete at the Olympic qualifiers in Rabat, Morocco yesterday.

Eunice, having eliminated Gosaye Tsebaot of Ethiopia in the female -57 kg to qualify to the semifinals only needed a win against the Moroccan to join the party in Tokyo but failed to progress.

In the third and fourth fight, the 23-year old Ghanaian was defeated in the bronze medal contest by Nigerian Chinazum Nwosu (2nd seed) as Laaraj Nada and 3rd seed Tekiath Youssuf of Niger qualified to the biggest quadrennial multi-sport event.

Meanwhile, Ghana's two Para Athletes, Adizatu Shaban and Emmanuel Kofi Turkson would compete today.

The two becomes Ghana's hopes for qualification to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

GNA