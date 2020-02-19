news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA - The Ghana Rugby Football Union (Ghana Rugby) will on February 22, have its 2020 Ghana Rugby Stakeholder Congress (GRSC) in Accra.



Representatives of all stakeholders including Regional Associations and their members, the Clubs, GRUPA (Ghana Rugby Union Players Association), officials, administrators, and others have been invited to the GRSC, following their recent Special General Meeting (SGM), held on February 4, which saw the election of a new Board.

According to the President and Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby, Mr Herbert Mensah, the SGM was an important event in the light of a dramatically changed and continuously changing environment that would place enormous pressure on the resources of Ghana Rugby.

He stated that the Union would be confronted with; increased and tougher participation in international Rugby Africa Tournaments, increase in the number of domestic competitions, expansion of "Women in Ghana Rugby", a dramatic expansion in youth development through the World Rugby "Get Into Rugby" program,

He added that there would also be more intensive and extensive training and education of coaches, match officials and medical officers, and increased demand on governance and administration.

Mr. Mensah said “because it is just not logistically possible to invite all our stakeholders to take part at the 22 November GRSC, the Ghana Rugby Board has created a mechanism whereby anybody can take part by posting a question, suggestion or even a complaint.

"We are therefore inviting our thousands of social media followers, all players and all other stakeholders to have their say," he noted.

Ghana Rugby would study all inputs and if feasible, share the feedback at the Congress and/or publish an answer or comment on every input we have received.

GNA