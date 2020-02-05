news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 5, GNA - The Ghana Rugby Football Union (Ghana Rugby) has elected new Officers and Board Members at their just ended Special General Meeting (SGM) held in Osu, Accra.



Mr. Herbert Mensah was elected unopposed as President of Ghana Rugby and was subsequently appointed as Board Chairman.

In a two-way contest Mr James N.A. Nunoo was elected as the new Vice-President of Ghana Rugby.

Four Board Members were unopposed; they were Mr. James N.A. Nunoo (Elected Vice President and Elected Board Member: CentWest), Mr Abdul-Aziz Issah (Elected Board Member: Greater Accra Rugby Association - GARA), Ms Rafatu Inusah (Elected Board Member: Women's Representative) and Mr Michael Ako Wilson (Elected Board Member: GRUPA Representative).

In an eighth-way contest, the following three Directors were elected to the Board of Ghana Rugby: Mr Herbert Mensah, Mr Bismark Amponsah and Mr Kobina Minta Nyarko.

The newly elected Board convened directly after the announcement of the elections where Mensah was appointed as Chairman and CEO of the Board.

In line with approved changes to the Ghana Rugby Constitution during the SGM the following persons were appointed to the Board: Mr Chester Anie (Appointed Board Member: Judicial Affairs), Mrs Erica Amoako (Appointed Board Member: Corporate & Sponsorship Affairs), Mr Steve Noi (Appointed Board Member: Tournament Commissioner), Mr Bismark Amponsah (Appointed General Secretary) and Mr Rian Malan (Appointed Board Member: Treasurer and Corporate Communications).

The Ghana Rugby Constitution makes provision for the appointment of four more Directors by the Chairman of the Board, but no appointments were made at this stage.

The elective SGM was observed by senior observers that included Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah (President of the Ghana Olympic Committee), Hon Perry Okudzeto (Deputy Minister, Youth and Sports) and Mr Charles Yapo (Development Officer, Rugby Africa).

The election process was managed by Mr Eric Okyere, District Electoral Officer: Osu of the ECG (Electoral Commission of Ghana) while Samuel Nii Obli, NSA Administrator: Tamale of the National Sports Authority swore in the newly elected and appointed Officers and Board Members.

All the observers congratulated Mensah and his administration for what they have achieved and for continuing to things in the right way and wished him and his administration Godspeed for the future.

Before the election and in closing Mensah addressed the Board and congratulated them for what they have achieved. He also added that 2020 will be a tough year on all terrains and encouraged them to work hard to fulfil the oath of their office, and to work smart as a team.

The SGM also approved two new Members namely the Northern Region Rugby Association (Affiliated Member) under the leadership of Inusah and the Ghana Deaf Rugby Union (Associated Member) under the leadership of Mr Donkor Yaw Konadu.

GNA