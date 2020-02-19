news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA - Mr. Alassane Diack - Executive Director of the OlympAfrica Foundation, has said Ghana will soon benefit from its programmes and donations, after meeting the requirements for such opportunities.



Mr. Diack, who is on a working visit to Ghana on Tuesday, visited the Amasaman Centre For Juvenile Sports Excellence to acquaint himself with progress made on the development of the field.

Mr. Diack, who expressed satisfaction with the progress of work said, the field was not meant for an Olympic Stadium as many people knew or believed, but rather it should be a kids and youth development facility for children aged between 3 years and 13 years.

According to Mr. Diack, the OlympAfrica Foundation uses sports as a tool for development and they were interested in training young people to appreciate life and care for each other.

He noted that sports, can be used for many things in life and they want the children living in and around Amasaman to benefit, hence the basic schools would be entered to take part in the Footballnet programme for under 10 years and the winners would represent Ghana in an international event.

