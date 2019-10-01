news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 1, GNA - Ghana began the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Championship in Senegal with a lone goal victory over Gambia.



Joseph Esso scored the only goal of the game, to secure a quarter-final spot in the competition for Ghana.

It was a game that saw Ghana having much of the exchanges with Captain Shafiu Mumuni and Benjamin Afutu failing to find the net for the Black Stars on different occasions to end the first half scoreless.

Ghana was well organised in the second half with Augustine Okrah taking over from Appiah McCarthy as they search for the opener.

Bit it was Esso who finally broke the deadlock in 67th minute, tapping home a good cross by Moro Ibrahim from the left side, which eventually became the match winner.

A penalty for Gambia in the 80th minute was saved by Ofori Antwi to keep the game in favour of Ghana.

GNA