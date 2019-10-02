news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 2, GNA - The National Under-23 team, the Black Meteors have been paired in group A of the 2019 Under-23 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Championship.



The championship which would serve as the qualifiers for the 2020 Olympic Games would see Ghana in Group A with host nation Egypt, Cameroon and Mali.

The championship which would commence on November 8, would also have Nigeria, Zambia, Cote D Ivoire and South Africa in Group B.

The pairings were revealed at a draw held by CAF in Egypt on Wednesday, October 2.

Ghana would open her campaign with a game against Cameroon, whilst Egypt takes on Mali.

The two finalists and the third-place team would book tickets to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

GNA