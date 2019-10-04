news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 4, GNA - The Ghana Kickboxing Association (GKA) has fixed Wednesday, October 23, as the day for its National Elective Congress.



The National Elective Congress for the Association would be held at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium at 10:00 GMT.

A statement issued by Mr John Kennedy Koranteng, the General Secretary of the GKA said, aspirants could pick nominations forms to contest in the elections.

“Nomination forms are available at the Secretariat in the Accra Sports Stadium form 10:00am – 2:00pm each. For any inquiries, please contact Mr John Kennedy Koranteng on 0201943398/02446679456,” the statement said.

Nominations are opened for members to vie for the positions of, President, Vice President, Treasurer, Technical Director and four other Executive Members.

48 delegates from 12 gyms in the country are eligible to vote.

GNA