(William Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Rabat Morocco)



Rabat, Morocco, Aug. 29, GNA – Ghana made a significant jump on the medal table at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco, after activities on Wednesday, August 28.



This was after the quarter team of Sean Sarfo-Antwi, Benjamin Azameti, Martin Owusu-Antwi and swift finisher Paul Joseph Amoah won Gold for Ghana in 400*100 in athletics at the Games.

The gold medal together with another one won by Rose Yeboah in Women’s High Jump saw Ghana move from 26th on the medal table, to the 12th position as at the close of events on Wednesday, August 28.

This was further boosted by a bronze medal won by Grace Obuor in the women’s 400 meters as well as three bronze medals from Christian Amoah in Weightlifting and a silver medal by Christopher Forester Osei, all in the 89kg division.

This brings the total number of medals by Ghana to 11, with eight bronze medals, one silver and two gold medals.

However, with the Games gradually coming to an end, with few disciplines left for Ghana, the positions are likely to change by Saturday, August 31, when the Games comes to a close.

Egypt remains the dominant country at the Games, with 177 medals, Whilst South Africa follows with 66, with Nigeria, host Morocco and Algeria following in that order with 64, 79 and 91 medals.

GNA