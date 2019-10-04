news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 4, GNA – Ghana’s 4x100m team have been handed a tough draw in the ongoing International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Worl Championships in Doha.

The men’s quartet would face the likes of Jamaica, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Nigeria, Brazil, Turkey and Qatar in the semi-finals slated for Friday, October 4, 2019.

The women’s quartet would also face a stern task in qualification to the finals having being paired with Jamaica, Great Britain, China, Brazil, Germany, Italy, and Nigeria.

Ghana’s men’s quartet of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Martin Owusu-Antwi, and Joseph Paul Amoah who won gold at the just ended African games and go into the contest in Doha with Personal Best (PB) of 38.12 and a Seasons’ Best (SB) of 38.30.

Their female counterparts namely Flings Owusu-Agyapong, Gemma Acheampong, Persis William-Mensah and Hor Halutie would go into tomorrow semis with a PB of 42.67 and SB of 44.12.

Ghana is yet to win a medal at this year’s World Championships after its sole representative in the 100m race, Joseph Paul Amoah exited with 6th place finish in the heats.

