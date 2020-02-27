news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Feb. 26, GNA - Ghana Gas, the nation's first mid-stream gas business, will support this year's Kwahu Easter Marathon, set for April 11, 2020.

Ghana Gas Company on Monday entered into an agreement with the organisers (Medivents Consult) and the Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC) to support the ever-growing event that is in its thrid edition.

Mr. Ben Asante - Chief Executive Officer of the company said his outfit was committed to the development of sports in Ghana hence their contribution to the organisation of the event.

He said they would looking forward to the organisation of a successful event, that would produce a befitting winner at the end of the day.

Mr. Asante noted that he would present at the event to witness the final ceremony that would see to the crowning of the eventual winner.

He said he was impressed with the concept of the marathon seeks to promote sports tourism in the area and also project the Kwahu Easter Celebration in a positive limelight.

He called on participating athletes to intensify their preparations for the race in order to ensure a healthy competition.

Nana Obeng Akrofi Darte I, Bamuhene of Mpraeso on behalf of the Kwahu Traditional expressed appreciation to the company for their support.

He said the support had come at a perfect time as they were mobilizing funds to make the event a success.

Nana Darte I, called on other corporate bodies to support the event, which is gradually becoming a national and international event.

The 2020 Kwahu Easter Marathon would sponsored by GOIL, Ashfoam, Elbee Appliance, Valbona, Promosidor Ghana Limited, ASKY Airlines, Parin Africa, Street Sense Organisation, Teikma Sports Wear and MJ Grand Hotel.

GNA