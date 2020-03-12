news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah



Accra, March. 12, GNA - The Ghana Fencing Federation (GFF) has presented medals won at the just ended Africa Junior Cadet Fencing Championship hosted by Ghana to the National Sports Authority (NSA).

In all the team presented nine medals to Professor Peter Twumasi - Director General of the NSA, at a short ceremony in Accra on Wednesday.

Ghana scooped nine medals comprising three Silver and six bronze in the just ended Africa Junior Cadet Fencing Championship held at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The four-days event saw Ghana placed third behind Egypt out of the 11 African countries that participated.

Professor Twumasi congratulated the athletes for their splendid performance in the championship and promised that the NSA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports would pay the Federation’s debt incurred during the championship.

"You did not come empty handed but with medals and I am touched by your performance. I have received it on behalf of my sector minister and President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufu-Addo. I think it is also important that we demonstrate our appreciation to you for the honour you have brought to us".

Aside that, the NSA on behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports offered a sum of GH¢10,000.00 to cater for transportation and all other bills during the event.

The NSA would also reimburse the association with a sum of GH¢100,000.00, being debts incured for hosting the championship.

Mr. Mohammed Mahadi - President of the GFA thanked the NSA boss for accepting to offset their bills.

The countries that participated include Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, Tunisia, Nigeria, Togo, Angola and Uganda.

