Accra, March 10, GNA - The 2020 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human 2020 train will stop at Cape Coast on Saturday, March 14, after the successful Tamale meet.



The event aimed at unearthing talents in the sprints will held at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium under the patronage of the chiefs and people of the historic city, which boasts of some of the best second cycle schools and colleges in Ghana.

Students from St. Augustine’s College, Mfanstipim School, Adisadel College, Ghana National, Aggrey Memorial, Holy Child, Mfanstiman, Wesley Girls High School and others are expected to participate in the race.

The GNPC Ghana Fastest Human 2020 is sponsored by GNPC, GCB Bank, Adidas, Moringa King, Pippas Gym, Wrenco, Kriate Lync and Global Media Alliance.

There would also be tracks and the field events like long jump and high jump.

The Ghana's Fastest Human was initiated by Mr. Reks Brobbey, a former sprinter who represented Ghana at the Olympic Games and competed in the men's 4 × 100 metres relay at the 1984 Summer Olympics.

