By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 4, GNA - The Black Queens of Ghana defeated the Panthers of Gabon 2-0 to qualify to the next stage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers played on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Queens recorded a commanding 3-0 win in the first-leg played in Gabon before adding a 2-0 score-line in the reverse fixture in Accra to progress to the next of the Olympic qualification.

Ghana advanced with a 5-0 goal aggregate.

Two goals from Captain Portia Boakye and Juliet Acheampong in both halves ensured Ghana grabbed victory to sail through.

Captain Boakye put Ghana through in the 16th minute with a solo strike, after she maneuvered her way through the Gabonese defence .

Two minutes later, former Black Maidens chap, Milot Pokuaa was gifted with a glorious opportunity after dribbling the Gabonese goalie, Okila Ndzila Marie, however, Pokuaa’s strike went outside the yawning net. Her unpardonable effort dashed Ghana’s hopes of grabbing her second.

From recess, the Panthers were pushing for a goal but Gabonese Bibigas Cherome thunderbolt strike hit the crossbar to deny the visitors a goal in the match.

With 15 minutes to end regulation time, a fantastic volley from 28-year old Juliet Acheampong sent the spectators into a jubilant mood for her shot.

The win means Ghana will be playing Kenya in the next round.

Ghana would be chasing Africa’s single slot to partake in the Olympic Games to be staged in Tokyo, Japan, next year.

GNA