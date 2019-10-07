news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 07 GNA - Ghana and Colombia are considering a partnership that will see the two countries share expertise in sports development and promotion.

This was made known in Accra, when the Colombian Ambassador to Ghana, Claudia Turbay Quinterom led her delegation together with two Paralympic trainers to meet Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports and Professor Peter Twumasi, Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) and Mr. Samson Deen, President of Ghana’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The meeting discussed how best Colombia would assist Ghana in the development of Paralympic sports as Ghana prepares to host the rest of Africa in the 2023 African Games.

A statement from the Communications Department of the NSA said the Columbian Paralympic trainers since their arrival in the country, have been dispatched to Cape Coast, where they offered training workshop for para-athletes and officials in the country.

According to the statement, the two parties agreed to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to enable both countries to develop sports.

The exercise is expected to be a huge boost for Ghana with the 2013 Africa Games to be hosted by Ghana in sight.

