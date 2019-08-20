news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Aug.20 GNA - The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has set up a seven-member committee to review the Normalization Committee's (NC) proposed statutes to the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

The committee, is made up of Mr. Kwame Ntow Fiako, Mr Kofi Manu, Madam Abiba Atta, Mr. Randy Abbey, Mr Fredrick Acheampong, Mr. Robert Duncan and Mr. Ameenu Shadow as the secretary.

The Committee is mandated to review the new statutes by the NC, which is supposed to set the roadmap for elective congress.

The Committee, which was announced at a Special Congress held in Accra on Tuesday August 20, 2019 was to discuss among other things the way forward for Ghana football after over a year of effective inactivity.

GNA