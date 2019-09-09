news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Sept. 09, GNA - Officials of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), have apologized for the inconveniences created, following the cancellation of the 2019 President's Cup match between Asante Kotoko S/C and archrivals, Accra Hearts of Oak S/C.

The match, organized by the Association and scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, on Sunday, September 08, 2019, was called off barely nine minutes into proceedings after a heavy downpour.

Referee Bernard Domfe, in consultation with the Match Commissioner and GHALCA officials, signaled for the match to end, however, this would not go down well with the spectators.

"We are sorry for what happened on the match day. GHALCA is appealing to fans for the inconveniences caused," Mr. Cudjoe Fianoe, the GHALCA Chairman, told newsmen in Kumasi.

The GNA Sports gathered that the match could be re-played in October, this year, pending the outcome of a stakeholders' meeting.

GNA