By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Nov. 05, GNA - Mr. Mark Addo, Director for Division two side Nzema Kotoko has won the Vice President position of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after beating off competition from Mr Randy Abbey and Dr. Tony Aubynn in Accra.

With six votes from the eleven executive committee members of the GFA, Mr Addo would assist President Kurt Okraku to steer the affairs of the GFA for the next four years.

Mr. Addo, who joined the new Executive Committee on the ticket of division one clubs is touted as the man with the right skills and knowledge to help redeem the image of the dented GFA, as the new FA executives embark on an image redemption exercise.

As a one-time Vice President at the Endeavour Mining Corporation, a mid-tier West Africa focus gold mining entity, where he was responsible for Business Sustainability that included management of HSE, Business Development, Corporate Affairs, and Government Relations, his contacts and knowledge in the business world would be needed to bring to bear the needed direction to draw corporate sponsorship for football in Ghana.

Mr. Addo is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of West Blue Consulting, following the acquisition by Customs World, a subsidiary of Ports Customs and Free Zones Corporation (PCFC) Dubai.

