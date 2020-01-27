news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Jan. 27, GNA - Mr. Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has said his outfit will soon roll out e-ticketing strategies to help facilitate the purchase of match tickets in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

He said the phenomenon of queuing to buy match tickets across match centers had become a worrying trend, which had affected the patronage of games with certain individuals taking advantage of the loopholes to make money for themselves.

Speaking at the press briefing in Accra on Monday, Mr. Okraku said "I didn't enjoy seeing lots of our countrymen waking up in the morning to queue at the Accra Sports Stadium in their quest to buy tickets and that side alone is very worrying.

"We have received about five proposals on e-ticketing strategy and the Executive Council would consider these proposals and we are hopeful to implement this measure and ensure that advanced tickets are made available,” he added.

Mr. Okraku expressed the hope that the system of digitization would help improve the patronage of football in the country.

GNA