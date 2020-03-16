news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Mar. 15, GNA - The Ghana Football Association (GFA) following the directives given by the President of the Republic on Sunday, March 15, 2020, has suspended all competitions with immediate effect until further notice.

In a statement by the GFA earlier, it announced that while all competitions would go ahead as scheduled it would continue to liaise with Government, the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health and follow all national health protocols on the matter.

However, the Government of Ghana announced new protocols on Sunday night and consequently the GFA immediately followed the new protocols and guidelines by suspending all competitions.

It said the Association would continue to engage the relevant institutions on this matter and update its members and all stakeholders of any changes.

GNA