By Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 12, GNA - The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has revoked the license of AshantiGold Head Coach, Kasim Gokyildiz.



The GFA has ordered the club to cease using him as the head coach in the ongoing Ghana Premier League (GPL).

The decision follows checks by the Association with German Football Federation and the Turkish Football Federation.

The GFA was unable to validate the authenticity of the UEFA A coaching license of Mr. Gokyildiz.

This was revealed in a letter signed by Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the GFA and it said, “the GFA would delete his name from the Competition Management System and told the club to cease using Kasim Gokyildiz as Head Coach, warning “failing which the necessary sanction(s) shall apply".

Coach Gokyildiz joined the miners from Turkey in later part of 2019 after the departure of Coach Enos Adepa.

GNA