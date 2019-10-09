news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 9, GNA - The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has shot down an appeal filed by Mr. Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer, over his disqualification from the race for the presidency of the GFA.



A statement signed by Naa Odofoley Nortey, Chairman of the Elections Committee of the GFA said, though the notice of appeal was received on October 7, at 3:40pm , subsequent documents were received after 5:00pm , hence they could not meet the required deadline.

The statement said, "notice of application for interim injunction on the decision of the GFA Elections Committee received on Monday 7th October at 5:05 PM, statement in support for application for an injunction pending Appeal received on Monday 7th October at 5:05 PM".

It said in view of the above "we regret to inform you that based on the above-listed documents received after the deadline, your appeal was unsuccessful".

Mr. Palmer was disqualified by the GFA on grounds that, he failed to pay 10 % fee to the football controlling body following the transfer of Joseph Painstil and on ethical grounds after he attributed Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2019 World Cup was due to the nonpayment of indemnity fees.

The GFA drew its strength from 33(5)(c) of the GFA general regulations, which stipulates clubs to pay a percentage in the transfer of players.

GNA