By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Sept.18, GNA - The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has officially reinstated Phar Rangers to Zone Three League of Division One, on the instructions of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

The decision was followed after Phar Rangers won their recent appeal at CAS against Okyeman Planners.

In a statement signed by Mr. Alex Asante, the General Secretary of the GFA stated, "The Ghana Football Association acting on the instruction of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) would like to confirm that your Club has been reinstated in the Division One Zone Three League.

"By this development, Phar Rangers Football Club will be eligible to participate in the 2019/2020 Division One Zone Three League when it commences", it stated.

Phar Rangers were relegated to the Eastern Region Division Two League despite placing 12th on the 2016/17 Zone three league table, with Okyeman Planners (13th ) gaining a slot to maintain their status in the Division One League.

This was because Okyeman Planners won a protest against relegated Okwawu United for failing to pay a fine after their week 29th clash.

