By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Sept. 05. GNA - Mr. George Afriyie and Nana Yaw Anponsah, both presidential hopefuls for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have said football will resurrect again and achieve greatness.

According to them with the right people and mechanisms in place from the grassroots level to premiership, there was no way the country cannot achieve success in the football circles.

Both presidential hopefuls made this known in an interview in Accra after an Extra-Ordinary Congress, where delegates accepted into use the proposed GFA statues by the Normalization Committee (NC).

Mr. Afryiyie, former Vice President of the GFA added that it was the wish of all football-loving people to see active football back.

"We gave been working tirelessly to have active football back and by his Grace, it would start soon.

"This accepted proposal means a lot to all stakeholders and it is time we managed things well to reflect what we have been campaigning for.

"This is a win for Ghana football and I would use this opportunity to congratulate the NC and all stakeholders for their various contributions in diverse ways."

Nana Amponsah added that it was time for all concerned parties in the football arena to have the development of the game at heart rather than personal gains.

A Normalization Committee was appointed by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to oversee to the management and amendments of the GFA after the Anas expo saw some football administrators and club officials as well as referees were involved in alleged bribery and corruption, which saw the then GFA president Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi being suspended by the World Governing body.

