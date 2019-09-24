news, story, article

Accra, Sept 24, GNA – Mr. Kurt E. S Okraku presidential aspirant of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), on Tuesday, September 24 launched his manifesto in Accra with the theme: “Igniting Passion; Creating Wealth for All”.



The Chief Executive Officer of Dreams Football Club has set an agenda to grow the local football and engage youth masses (professionally and leisurely); restore integrity and give past achievements glory once more and to cement a new direction for Ghana football by creating wealth for all.

Mr. Okraku stated that: “The next chapter of the national football umbrella requires steady leadership, robust football administration, innovation in the game and in player development. It also calls for the collective participation of clubs and teams to embrace change. The dawn of the 21St century has delivered more ways to become profitable and competitive simultaneously”.

He “It is in the interest of the new GFA President to rebuild and protect the integrity of the game. My Manifesto would work around the statement made by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, on the need to ‘turn a corner’ and under my stewardship, transform the FA to being what it should be an organization that develops football”.

The manifesto sought to shape prospects for the needed investment into football development and management from grassroots to the national level.

Mr. Okraku has chalked many success stories in the football realm, admirably with that of his own club, Dreams FC.

According to him, the creating wealth for all commitment was hinged on deliberate club and player investments, increased participation in the game from all stakeholders and through fiscal discipline in club management.

Mr. Okraku addressed the level of apathy mostly demonstrated towards local and international matches resultant from a series of avoidable let-downs by the past GFA administration.

“I am not oblivious to the apathy fans and supporters currently harbor towards the game. My Administration would seek to reignite the passion that citizens once had for the game by introducing measured activities for the various teams to develop and enhance the relationship with fans. This is to ensure the impact of the game becomes more fulfilling and experiential," he said.

Speaking at the event, the Chairperson for the occasion, Mrs. Hillary Boaten, Head of Human Resources at Springfield Energy Group, stated that the diverse nature of Okraku’s Manifesto was a strategic move that will result in the expansion of patronage.

“This would undoubtedly grow the game because it encompasses the full participation and inclusion of women football as well as competitive games for the disabled. The global football sphere has witnessed the rise and domination of principal female footballers who have now, if not already, eclipsed the performance of mainstream football with the outcome of the recently held FIFA Women’s Football Tournament. Ghana will be no different.

Mr. Okraku is one of the seven aspirants who filed nominations to contest for the biggest office in Ghana football.

