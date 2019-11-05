news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Nov. 5, GNA - Mr. Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), says, he believes the Black Meteors will make Ghana proud by booking a spot at next year's Olympic Games to be staged in Japan.

The Black Meteors kick start their campaign to qualification this Friday when they take on Cameroon in the group opener of the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations being staged in Egypt.

According to Mr. Okraku, he believes in the technical team to get Ghana a slot at next year's global sporting event and would give them the necessary support to make them achieve the target.

''Our team have being preparing vigorously for the tournament and before any team can be successful we need to ensure that 'no stone is left unturned' including how to motivate the team.

''Motivation doesn’t only depend on cash incentives and one of the gospel that I have been preaching is the fact that, all of us must appreciate the enormous opportunity the country has offered and whenever we’re called upon to defend our national colours we must do that with pride.

''I believe that our Olympic team have prepared well and are focused and I believe in the leadership of the technical team and hopefully they will make the country proud,'' he said.

The Black Meteors departed to Egypt on Monday and will be hoping to grab one of the three slots available having being paired in Group A with host Egypt, Mali and Cameroon.

GNA