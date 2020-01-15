news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 15, GNA - The Ghana Football Association (GFA) as part of the ongoing restructuring of the secretariat has appointed Mr. Alex Asante as the Acting Head of the newly established National Teams Department.



Mr. Asante, who is a Deputy General Secretary at the GFA would work with Ex Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah and Michael Tawiah Attoh who have been appointed as a Coordinators for all National Teams.

The department is expected to facilitate training programmes, preparation for matches and competitions and other activities of all national teams.

The GFA Executive Committee has decided to engage Michael Okyere and Edward Acheampong as Video analysts for the department and will be available to all National teams.

Prof Joseph Mintah also been attached to the department as a psychologist and will be available to all National teams when needed.

Mrs Renee Opare-Otoo has also been engaged as the official dietitian for all male & female national teams.

GNA