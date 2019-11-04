news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Nov. 4, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ghana Olympics Committee have stated the need to establish a strong relationship to help revive sports in the country.

Mr. Kurt E.S Okraku, President of the GFA and some Executive Council members paid a courtesy visit to the GOC as they deliberated on ways to help reignite the passion of sports in the country.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of GOC, in his address lauded the efforts of the football association as they garner to reignite the passion of football in the country and was hopeful that, the Black Meteors would excel in the upcoming U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to trigger the love lost for sports over the past years.

“Sports is the only thing that currently unites the country and we as leaders in our various sporting disciplines must take decisions beneficial to all of us. So, I would want to congratulate you and your team and I hope that unifying factor of football would reflect in your leadership,’’ Mr. Mensah said.

He also added that, a good relationship between the two bodies would boost Ghana’s representation at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan and subsequent games as football represents a major sport.

He also entreated new the GFA administration to initiate the sporting club concept among the bigger clubs to help grow other sporting activities which includes tennis, volley, basketball among others.

Mr. Kurt Okraku, President of the GFA, in his remarks stated how crucial GOC partnership would ignite the overall passion of sports and also create wealth for players, athletes, coaches, administrators among others.

“The football association and GOC have a lot to do for the entire sporting populace. I believe if we should think outside the box, we would have a lot of working areas to cooperate for mutual benefit.

“As the qualification for the Olympics continue, I believe we must co-exist and make our country very proud and I pledge my support for your administration,’’ Mr. Okraku said.

