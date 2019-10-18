news, story, article

Accra, Oct.18, GNA - The 2019 Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections started on September 18, at the Regional Football Association (RFA) levels, as all the ten regions (except the newly created regions) have successfully elected its leaders for the next four years.



This election was the first step towards the general GFA Presidential elections. The elected chairmen would resume office of the GFA after the Normalization Committee.

Nine out of the ten incumbents were successfully retained their seats with Mr Osei Tutu Agyemang winning the Ashanti Region with 41 votes ahead of Referee Osei Nsiah who amassed 29 votes.

After serving the region as acting chairman after the Anas Expose, Mr Linford Boadu Asamoah dominated the Eastern Regional election with 103 votes as his competito Nana Budu couldn't pull enough threat with only nine votes to his name.

Alhaji Biyad Sadugu Yahya won the keenly contested Upper West Regional election with 16 votes followed by Baba Pele with 11 votes and Seidu Bomisson with seven votes.

Below are the full list of the 2019 elected RFA Chairmen:

1. Upper East Region- Mr Salifu Shaibu Zida

2. Central Region -Mr Robert Otieku Duncan

3. Greater Accra Region- Mr Samuel Aboabire

4.Aahanti Region - Mr Osei Tutu Agyemang

5. Eastern Region - Mr Linford Boadu Asamoah

6. Western Region - Mr. Simon Ehomah

7. Upper West Region - Alhaji Biyad Sadugu Yahya

8. Brong Ahafo Region - Mr Ralph Gyambra

9. Volta Region - Mr Daniel Agbogah

10. Northern Region - Mr Abu Alhasan.

GNA