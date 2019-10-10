news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 10, GNA – Dr. Kofi Amoah, President of the Normalization Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has urged Presidential hopefuls to form a united front with elections approaching.

Recent developments in the football fraternity with regards to the disqualification of certain individuals is likely to cause distraction in reformation process of Ghana Football.

But according to Dr. Amoah, the newly adopted statutes of the GFA must strictly be adhered to in order to make Ghana football great again.

“Football should become a uniting force for the nation and therefore the process through which we are using to select the next batch of leaders must also be a uniting journey.

He emphasized the need to pursue the virtuous of integrity and transparency our football affairs and enforcing these principles to take Ghana Football to the level we all desire as a football nation.

GNA