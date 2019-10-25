news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Election has taken off as delegates take their turn to elect a president to head the Association for the next four years.

The election underway at the Ghana College of Surgeons and Physicians has seen massive media, supporters and police presence to ensure free and fair election.

120 delegates from the Ghana Premier league, Division One league Clubs, RFA’s and clubs from the Women’s National team are expected to cast their votes to gear into a new era.

Six candidates namely, Frederick Pappoe, Kurt Okraku, Nana Yaw Amponsah, George Afriyie, and Amanda Clinton are the candidates aspiring for the top post.

