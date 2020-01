news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 2, GNA - The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dissolved the technical teams of all national teams with immediate effect.



This means Black Stars Head Coach James Kwasi Appiah is no longer in charge of the team.

A statement from the GFA said, the decision affects both male and female national teams.

It said the extends its appreciation to all coaches and members of the respective national teams for their contributions to our national teams and Ghana football.

GNA