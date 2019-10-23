news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - Nana Yaw Amponsah, Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidential candidate has set timelines for his action plan for the first 100 days in office, when elected President of Ghana’s football governing body.



The action plan which addresses 22 key areas is subject to approval by the Executive Council and Congress.

Amponsah, the President of division One club, Phar Rangers in his action plan would announce a Transitional Team to take over from the NC 28/10/19-08/11/19 and also announce a Reconciliation Committee to deal with divisiveness within football.

The Committee as planned would sit for one week from 04/11/19 - 08/11/19 and present its report four days after.

The visionary leader also plan to appoint a permanent General Secretary by 15/11/19 and hold Stakeholder engagements to announce ad-hoc Committees by 15/11/19

Another key area is to develop and implement the FA Standard player contract by 30/11/19 and introduce referees quarterly integrity seminar and abolish the payment of officiating fees by 30/12/19.

In his first 100 days, he would also set a minimum of 10% sponsorship commission for agents and 5% for GFA members and staff by 30/11/19.

He would present a business case for football to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth and Sports by 30/12/19

Also, he would review the Player Status Regulation and restructure the floating status procedure by 30/12/19 and implement the one league centre one ambulance policy also same day.

On December 15 this year, he will hold a corporate sponsorship drive seminar and embark on a Regional Tour to engage new RFA’s by 30/11/19 and Establish 6 new RFA offices by January 30, next year.

He will also Hold the first ‘Meet the Press’ session by 30/01/20 and enroll the Ghana Premier league, Division One league and Women’s Premier league on Soccer association and Instatscout by 30/01/20

He plan to establish the GFA stewards training program by 30/01/20 and establish an Anti Ambush Marketing Taskforce by 30/01/20

The dynamic leader will establish a Betting Regulatory Taskforce by 30/01/20 and refurbish all RFA secretariats and network to the GFA Secretariat

Amponsah plans to launch a Bus Project in conjunction with SK Boafo Travel & Tours and abolish the payment of 10% on transfer fees for International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

And lastly, implement the one League Centre one Veo policy.

GNA