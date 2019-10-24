news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Eastern Regional Football Association (RFA) Chairman, Linford Asamoah, secured four votes to earn a place on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council seat in an election held on Thursday at the GFA Secretariat in Accra.

He would serve as one of the two representatives of the RFA on the governing council of the GFA.

In the first round, the Eastern RFA Chairman amassed four votes ahead of 10 RFA chairmen who contested for a seat on the Executive Council.

The election of the second candidate to join Asamoah on the Council was postponed after Upper East’s Salifu Zida and Central Region’s Robert Duncan polled same number of votes after three rounds.

In the first round, Asamoah secured four votes to fortify his position while Zida and Duncan got three votes each to go into a re-run between the two.

After the re-run, both candidates again secured four votes, with two rejected ballots which called for a third round to be held. In the third, both candidates secured 4 votes each again with two rejected ballots.

Per the GFA statutes, the election of the second representative of the RFA's was postponed to Friday, October 25 where the GFA Presidential election will be held.

