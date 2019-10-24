news, story, article

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Oct. 24 GNA - Messrs Randy Abbey, Mark Addo and Samuel Anim Addo have all been voted onto the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council as representatives from the Division One league.

Mr. Randy Abbey, a renowned football administrator and a former GFA Communications Director pulled 26 votes as against Mr Mark Addo and Anim Addo who pulled 25 and 19 respectively to complete the three slots available to the division one.

In all nine contestants were vying for the Exco slot as Mr. Gideon Fosu pulled 17 votes, Mr .Otuo Acheampong Boadaa pulled f14 votes, Mr Justice Boison annexing 13, with King Faisal bankroller Alhaji Karim Ahmed Grusah getting ten votes, while Lawyer Kweku Eyiah and Mr Eric Oppong Yeboah pulled seven and four votes respectively.

GNA