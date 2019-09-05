news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah/Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA



Accra, Sept 5, GNA - The highest decision-making body of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Congress, has adopted the Normalisation Committee's new statutes for the local football controlling body.

At an Extra-Ordinary Congress held on Thursday in Accra, the Congress members made up representatives of Premier League clubs, Division One League Clubs, Regional Football Associations, Women League Clubs, Juvenile clubs, Ghana Education Service (GES), and Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) overwhelmingly voted in favour of the statutes after deliberations.

Out of the 123 Congress members, 115 voted in favour of the new statutes, which takes effect from the end of the Congress.

Highlights of the new statutes include; a two-year mandate of four years each for the President of the GFA, Congress membership increased to 120 and a 12-member team to form the Executive Council.

This was one of the major mandates of the NC and the last task for them is to ensure a successful election for the GFA.

Football people described this as a monumental day for Ghana Football.

GNA