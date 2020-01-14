news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 14, GNA - The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has placed a temporary ban on Asante Kotoko from playing at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



This follows shooting incidents at the Baba Yara Stadium during Asante Kotoko's Premier League match with Berekum Chelsea last Sunday.

According to the GFA, Kotoko is banned from the stadium pending the adjudication of the matter by the GFA Disciplinary Committee.

The GFA Executive Council at its meeting on Monday, January 13, 2020, decided to trigger the provision of Article 14(2) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.

Article 14 (2) of the GFA Premier League Regulations states that: "the GFA may order the closure of any league centre/venue where the safety of clubs, match officials and/or spectators cannot be guaranteed."

The GFA Prosecutor shall prefer charges against any person/party found to have breached any provision of the GFA Regulations or Disciplinary Code.

GNA