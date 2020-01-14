news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 14, GNA - The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Baba Nuhu Mallam as Head Coach of the National U-17 female team, the Black Maidens with Dora Zuta and Joe Nana Adarkwa as his assistants.



Other members of the technical team include Memunatu Sulemana – Goalkeepers trainer, Maame Antwi-Gyamfi – Team Doctor, Elizabeth Taylor – Physiotherapist, Naomi Abdulai – Equipment manager and Theresa Slippy Mensah as the Welfare manager.

The GFA has also named Nana Oduro Sarfo as Chairman of the Black Maidens management committee with Dr. Benjamin Taylor as the vice chairman.

Gifty Oware-Aboagye, Nana Benyin Eyison, Simon Ehormah and Asamoah Boakye have all been named as members of the Committee.

Here are the full list of Technical and Management Committee members:

TECHNICAL TEAM

Baba Nuhu Mallam - Head Coach

Dora Zuta - Assistant Coach

Joe Nana Adarkwa - Assistant Coach (Physical Trainer)

Memunatu Sulemana - Goalkeepers Trainer

Dr. Maame Antwi- Gyamfi - Team Doctor

Elizabeth Taylor - Physiotherapist

Lorraine Arko - Team Nurse

Naomi Abdulai - Equipment manager

Theresa Slippy Mensah - Welfare manager

MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Nana Sarfo Oduro - Chairman

Dr. Benjamin Taylor - Vice Chairman

Gifty Oware-Aboagye - Member

Benjamin Nana Beyin Eyison - Member

Simon Ehomah - Member

Asamoah Boakye - Member

