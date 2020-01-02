news, story, article

Accra, Jan 2, GNA - Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo - a lawyer, has been appointed as the new General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



The GNA Sports gathered that, Mr. Addo was selected among the many who applied for the top job and his immeasurable experience in the game is expected to be brought to bear during his tenure of office.

Mr. Addo’s appointment according to information gathered by the GNA Sports was with immediate effect.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Addo was Senior Manager, Compliance at Scancom Limited (MTN Ghana).

He had previously served as Disciplinary Committee chairman and at the Greater Accra Regional Football Association office.

GNA